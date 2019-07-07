One-Pot Saucy Pasta

No need to boil the noodles separately for this one-pot saucy pasta dish with ground beef, mushrooms, and red bell peppers.

Recipe by The Healthy Wrestler

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef and onion in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

  • Add water, pasta, and spaghetti sauce to the skillet and bring to a boil, about 5 minutes. Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes.

  • Add bell peppers and mushrooms to the skillet and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese, season with salt and pepper, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 52.2g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 66.7mg; sodium 673mg. Full Nutrition
