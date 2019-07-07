One-Pot Saucy Pasta
No need to boil the noodles separately for this one-pot saucy pasta dish with ground beef, mushrooms, and red bell peppers.
8.17.22 I thought the flavor was bland (used a jar of Classico roasted garlic sauce), so I did add a number of traditional Italian seasonings and a fair amount of salt and pepper. That helped but really wasn't a game changer for me, still thought the flavor ended up weak. I found the timing just about spot on, this really is super easy to make, and it yields a boatload of pasta! It was OK, but doubtful I'll make again. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
