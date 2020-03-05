Gingerbread and Apple Loaf

An easy-to-make cake all done in one pan (saves washing up). The spices can be adjusted to taste.

By PLMLee

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Butter 1 large loaf pan or 2 smaller ones.

  • Warm up syrup, water, butter, and sugar in a pan over low heat until butter and sugar are just melted. Remove from heat and mix well.

  • Grate apples directly into the pan. Sift flour, baking soda, ginger, and allspice into the batter. Stir until just combined; do not overmix. Pour batter into the prepared pan(s).

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of each loaf comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 69.2g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 45.8mg; sodium 383.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

carlene
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2020
I double ginger and put half a cup of finely cut up crystallised ginger in too. Very yummy and super moist. I just whizzed up the unpeeled apple till it was fine, easier than grating. Very nice loaf thank you. Making it a second time this arvo. Read More
