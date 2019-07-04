Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

Super light and crispy popcorn shrimp made in an air fryer. I like to leave the tails on as a handle but feel free to remove them. Serve with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges if desired.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place shrimp in a large bowl. Sprinkle flour over the top and toss until shrimp are evenly coated in flour. Beat egg in a separate bowl. Combine panko bread crumbs, paprika, onion powder, salt, and pepper in a third bowl.

  • Dip each flour-coated shrimp in egg, toss in panko mixture, and place on a baking sheet. Let rest for 5 minutes while the air fryer is preheating.

  • Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 5 minutes.

  • Spray the basket of the air fryer with cooking spray. Arrange 1/2 of the shrimp in the basket. Mist the top of each shrimp with cooking spray.

  • Cook for 4 minutes. Using tongs, flip each shrimp over and mist any chalky spots with cooking spray. Cook 4 minutes more. Repeat with remaining shrimp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 174.2mg; sodium 442.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Denise Pope
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2020
Excellent! Very crispy, very easy recipe. Definitely will make again. Read More
Colleen
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2019
It was very easy to make and it came nice and crispy it just seem to be missing something. Well for me anyways but it was still good and I am sure I will make this again. Read More
Virginia Wells
Rating: 4 stars
07/30/2019
No changes and I will make it again Read More
Paul L. Beckham
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2021
I made the planko mixture half and half with bread crumbs, added some roasted garlic powder and then minced some very fine sweet pepper, hardly a teaspoon, with a bit of fresh ground salt and pepper. Read More
Meredith Fulmer
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2021
Delicious! I added some additional seasoning to the panko mix and included old bay, turned out SO YUMMY!! Will definitely make again. Read More
Julia Simpson
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2019
I would consider adding less paprika and adding garlic powder. Served with soy ginger green onion Thai sauce Read More
Daniel Guevara
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2020
Could add a recipe for a sauce that goes with it. Read More
