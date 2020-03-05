Mongolian Beef and Broccoli

This is a mashup of two familiar restaurant dishes, Mongolian Beef and Beef with Broccoli, using skirt steak, one of the beefiest cuts of beef.

By Doug in Manhattan

prep:
45 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • Bring 2 cups water and rice to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender and water has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • While rice cooks, add 1/2 cup water to a pot and bring to a boil. Add a steamer insert and place broccoli in the pot. Cover and simmer until lightly steamed, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a platter in a single layer, uncovered, so florets remain bright green and do not continue cooking from their own residual heat.

  • Slice the long strip of skirt steak into 2-inch long pieces. Cut those pieces across the grain (for tenderness) and on the bias (for width) into slices that are about 1/4-inch thick. Place beef into a mixing bowl and sprinkle in cornstarch. Stir to coat thoroughly, unfolding any folded slices. Let meat rest for 10 minutes.

  • Whisk together 1/2 cup water, brown sugar, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, Sriracha sauce, paprika, ginger, sesame oil, and garlic powder in a large saucepan. Stir in white parts of scallions and water chestnuts. Heat just to boiling, then reduce to a slow simmer. Stir sauce frequently until reduced and thickened, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • While sauce thickens, heat a large nonstick frying pan until sizzling. Add oil and heat until shimmering. Shake excess cornstarch from beef and place 1/2 of them into the pan without crowding. Cook briefly on both sides until they just start to brown, 3 to 4 minutes; do not cook fully. Transfer to a plate and cook remaining slices, adding oil if needed.

  • Transfer all beef to the simmering sauce and stir to coat. Simmer to finish cooking the beef, 2 to 3 minutes, making sure not to overcook. Stir in broccoli and green parts of scallions. Heat 1 minute longer.

  • Serve immediately over cooked rice. Let diners add crushed red pepper flakes as they wish.

Cook's Note:

Flap meat also works well. Third choice: flank steak.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
574 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 78.8g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 25.2mg; sodium 1014.9mg. Full Nutrition
