Garlic Shrimp & Rice with Blistered Cherry Tomatoes

This quick, healthy meal is bound to become a part of your regular dinner rotation. Everyone will love the combination of shrimp, tomatoes, and rice for an all-in-one-meal, and cooks will appreciate the ease and simplicity putting this meal together.

By Uncle Ben's

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Season shrimp with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add shrimp to pan and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until pink, turning halfway through. Using a slotted spoon, transfer shrimp to a plate and set aside.

  • Add tomatoes, garlic, and red pepper flakes to skillet; cook 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add wine and thyme; cook 3 minutes or until wine is slightly reduced, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice, butter, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; bring to a simmer. Cook about 2 to 3 minutes or until rice is heated through. Return shrimp to pan. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts per serving:

Calories 309; Fat 12g (18%); sat 3g (14%); Protein 19g; Carb 28g (9%); Fiber 3g (11%); Sugars 1g (added sugars 0g); Sodium 433mg (22%)

Reviews (10)

9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
vgregg50
Rating: 4 stars
04/08/2020
very flavorful and easy to put together. Read More
Joel Funk
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2020
Just delicious. Spicy yet the heat and flavor mix so well. Two thumbs up. Try it with jasmine rice. Wonderful meal for the family. Read More
Sarah Griffith
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2021
Quick ,easy delicious. Have made it several times now. Always a hit. Read More
kikikim
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2020
I loved the ease of this dish was a one skillet meal. I had to substitute califlower rice for the regular to make it more low carb friendly. Sorry Uncle Ben's! Read More
MrSaltTurtle
Rating: 1 stars
04/03/2020
?? Read More
Kim Kennedy
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2020
steamed the shrimp and put tomatoes and shrimp together all at the same time. Read More
Francine Goldberg
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2020
this is an easy and delicious meal. it was a hugh hit from all family memebers. no left overs! Read More
