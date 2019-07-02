Thai Red Curry Soup

Our take on Thai red curry soup calls for jasmine rice instead of rice noodles. We puree the soup before adding onions and herbs for a smooth, rich texture. Adding a squeeze of lemon juice at the end brightens up this traditionally-flavored soup. Serve this as a light dinner entree, or pair it with another protein or vegetable side for a heartier meal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Add shrimp to pot and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until pink, turning halfway through. Set aside.

  • Add remaining olive oil, bell pepper, onion, and garlic to pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, about 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in curry paste and ginger. Cook 1 minute, or until fragrant.

  • Stir in stock, coconut milk, and rice, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.

  • Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced, about 10 minutes. Stir in fish sauce and brown sugar. Remove from heat.

  • Using an immersion blender, puree soup in pot. Or carefully transfer soup in batches to a large food processor or blender, covering opening with a dish towel, and blend until pureed. Return soup to pot.

  • Stir in green onions, cilantro, basil, and lime juice. Divide soup evenly among 6 bowls and top each bowl with 3 shrimp. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts per serving:

Calories 229; Fat 10g (15%); sat 4g (18%); Protein 9g; Carb 27g (9%); Fiber 2g (1%); Sugars 4g (added sugars 1g); Sodium 570mg (29%)

