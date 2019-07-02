Our take on Thai red curry soup calls for jasmine rice instead of rice noodles. We puree the soup before adding onions and herbs for a smooth, rich texture. Adding a squeeze of lemon juice at the end brightens up this traditionally-flavored soup. Serve this as a light dinner entree, or pair it with another protein or vegetable side for a heartier meal.
I made this exactly* as written. Exceptional with several layers of flavor. My boyfriend, who I didn't know is not a fan of Thai food, even LOVED it. *I was not able to puree because I forgot to bring my immersion blender to his house, but we like the added texture. PS, I'm a chef and usually pretty picky about 5-star reviews, but this recipe knocked it out of the park!
I made this exactly* as written. Exceptional with several layers of flavor. My boyfriend, who I didn't know is not a fan of Thai food, even LOVED it. *I was not able to puree because I forgot to bring my immersion blender to his house, but we like the added texture. PS, I'm a chef and usually pretty picky about 5-star reviews, but this recipe knocked it out of the park!
The multitude of ingredients yield some amazing flavor. I didn't bother pureeing the soup...rather I just used a food processor to chop the onion, red pepper and garlic very fine before adding. I didn't use the pre-cooked rice either, but added a little extra liquid and threw some dry rice in the pot while it simmered. It turned out perfect I will definitely do this one again. Great for a cold day with some warm crusty bread.
I liked the flavor of this a lot, but I used uncooked rice and forgot that a cup of uncooked rice makes 2 cups of cooked rice. After blending it was really thick, I'll have to water it down some when I reheat it. So that would be my only tip: if you're adding uncooked rice, cut the measurement in half.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.