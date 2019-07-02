Easy Mexican Stuffed Peppers

This healthy, filling stuffed peppers recipe is not only easy to put together, but the kids can help! Once you've mixed the beef and rice together, have them stuff the peppers and sprinkle on the shredded cheese. Older kids can also help by slicing the avocado.

By Uncle Ben's

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 peppers
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place oven rack in middle of oven and set oven to broil. Prepare rice in the microwave or skillet according to package instructions, about 90 seconds.

  • Heat a large skillet to medium-high and add ground beef. Cook until brown, about 5 minutes, stirring to crumble. Sprinkle with taco seasoning; cook 1 minute. Stir in rice. Remove from heat.

  • Meanwhile, place bell peppers cut-side down on a baking sheet and place in oven set to broil. Cook until slightly tender and browned on bottoms, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven, let cool slightly, and stuff each pepper evenly with rice and beef mixture.

  • Top each pepper with cheese and return to oven. Broil 2 to 3 minutes or until the cheese bubbles slightly and starts to brown. Remove from oven and top with avocado.

Nutrition Facts per serving:

Calories 472; Fat 17g (25%); sat 5g (23%); Protein 28g; Carb 54g (18%); Fiber 8g (29%); Sugars 11g (added sugars 0g); Sodium 527mg (26%)

Reviews (1)

