Strawberry Lemonade Cake

This cake looked so gorgeous in the photo, but it was disappointing when I made it. The colors in the batter cook to a weird brownish color - it's marbled, just not in a pretty way. I guess you could add food coloring to fix that. The texture is really nice, but the lemon flavor dissipates completely while baking. The strawberry filling tasted delicious, but never got to a consistency that worked for the interior filling . . . using a roux or thickening with cornstarch or another thickener would help. The frosting is really pretty and tasty - just thickened it up with a bit more 10x.
This cake looked so gorgeous in the photo, but it was disappointing when I made it. The colors in the batter cook to a weird brownish color - it's marbled, just not in a pretty way. I guess you could add food coloring to fix that. The texture is really nice, but the lemon flavor dissipates completely while baking. The strawberry filling tasted delicious, but never got to a consistency that worked for the interior filling . . . using a roux or thickening with cornstarch or another thickener would help. The frosting is really pretty and tasty - just thickened it up with a bit more 10x.
Awesome! I have waited a very long time to take on this challenge, as it seemed quite daunting to a novice like me, but it was well worth the wait. My family loved it and the recipe was pretty easy to follow. Thank you for sharing it!
I bake often and am not afraid of tackling a complicated recipe, but I won’t be making this one again. Although the frosting and the strawberry filling are fantastic, I wasn’t happy with the cake itself...it was just so incredibly heavy and dense. Not only that, but the appearance of the cake layers was disappointing, not at all like the photo posted by the person who shared this recipe. The strawberry batter bakes into an unappetizing brown and the lemon batter wasn’t really yellow either. It was far too much work for an incredibly average result.
I do not know what went wrong but i did the cake so it was Dairy-free so I used oat milk for the frosting and I did Vegan sour cream for the cake and it was gross.The frosting the family loved if you could maybe find a dairy free thing that works it would be delicious.I also the strawberry cake turns brown and into a play-dough mush.I have no clue how it would taste regular but oh well I cant win them all.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.