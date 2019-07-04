Spicy Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges
Change things up by turning sweet potatoes into a savory side dish that will pair nicely with your grilled meat of choice.
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
The easiest way to wedge a potato is to start by cutting it in half lengthwise. Place each half flesh-side down on the cutting board and cut each half lengthwise again. You will end up with 4 large wedges at this point. Cut each wedge in half lengthwise giving you a total of 8 wedges per potato.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 6.9g; sodium 415.6mg. Full Nutrition