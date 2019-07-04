Spicy Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Change things up by turning sweet potatoes into a savory side dish that will pair nicely with your grilled meat of choice.

By Soup Loving Nicole

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk olive oil oil, hot sauce, cumin, thyme, paprika, garlic powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Add sweet potato wedges and stir until wedges are evenly coated.

  • Place sweet potato wedges on the preheated grill and cook for 5 minutes. Flip wedges with tongs and cook 5 additional minutes.

Cook's Note:

The easiest way to wedge a potato is to start by cutting it in half lengthwise. Place each half flesh-side down on the cutting board and cut each half lengthwise again. You will end up with 4 large wedges at this point. Cut each wedge in half lengthwise giving you a total of 8 wedges per potato.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 6.9g; sodium 415.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022