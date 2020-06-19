Air Fryer Apple Fritters

These yummy apple fritters can be made in under 30 minutes with the help of an air fryer! Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired.

Recipe by thedailygourmet

Credit: thedailygourmet

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place a parchment paper round into the bottom of the air fryer. Spray with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Mix flour, 1/4 cup sugar, milk, egg, baking powder, and salt together in a small bowl. Stir until combined.

  • Mix 2 tablespoons sugar with cinnamon in another bowl and sprinkle over apples until coated. Mix apples into the flour mixture until combined.

  • Drop fritters using a cookie scoop onto the bottom of the air fryer basket.

  • Air-fry in the preheated fryer for 5 minutes. Flip fritters and cook until golden, about 5 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, mix confectioners' sugar, milk, caramel extract, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Transfer fritters to a cooling rack and drizzle with glaze.

Cook's Note:

I recommend using a Jonagold apple.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 64.9g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 48mg; sodium 248.1mg. Full Nutrition
