Air Fryer Apple Fritters

Neither my husband nor I cared for this at all. I just got my air fryer so maybe I'm just not used to it yet. The taste was off--maybe too much flour and not enough apple, but I followed the recipe as written. Sorry, but I won't be making this again.
I didn’t have the Carmel it wanted, so my sauce wasn’t right (I used vanilla instead) and I thought it tasted better without it. With that said, I started off trying to do what she said and put it in my air fryer, maybe I’m just not talented enough or my air fryer isn’t large enough, so I gave up and cooked in my oven. Tastes great, very filling, I’ll make it again, but definitely skipping the air fryer!
These were delicious, with some changes: I used 2 apples instead of 1. I added 2 teas of Penzey's Vietnamese cinnamon (the extra strong cinnamon), 1/2 teas nutmeg, and 1/2 teas cloves. Based on a regular apple fritter recipe, I melted 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet, and sauteed the apple/cinnamon/sugar mixture for 6 minutes with a lid on the skillet. Then I let that cool before adding it to the batter. I had never had apple fritters before, and these were amazing! I really liked having the glaze on them. I also found that they needed more time in the air fryer to get done and brown slightly on both sides. I'll definitely make this again! Thanks!
Bland These cooked great in the air fryer but they were very bland. You can’t really taste the apple or cinnamon. The glaze ratio was very off with way too much milk. Don’t use 1/2 cup. They were edible, but I won’t be making these again.
This is an easy recipe!! Everything came out great. Just for my taste, I added a little more sugar to the batter. I thought the glaze was the common confectioners sugar recipe. While I was waiting om my final batch to finish I re-read the entire recipe and found thete was a different glaze. I'll try the glaze instead of confectioners sugar next time.
It took some adjusting on the recipe and I raised the temperature so it would crisp up on the outside. I added extra milk to make the batter consistency right. I didn’t have caramel flaveoring so I used almond instead which is a little strong. I’m thinking cinnamon was enough and flavoring should be optional.
