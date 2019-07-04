Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges
Sweet potatoes on the grill have a smoky, caramelized flavor you can't achieve in the oven. These are mildly spicy, but adjust the cayenne to suit your taste. These are excellent served with grilled pork or fish.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Two medium-sized sweet potatoes are about 1 pound. There is no need to peel the sweet potatoes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 13.6g; sodium 326.8mg. Full Nutrition