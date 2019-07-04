Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges

Rating: 4.76 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Sweet potatoes on the grill have a smoky, caramelized flavor you can't achieve in the oven. These are mildly spicy, but adjust the cayenne to suit your taste. These are excellent served with grilled pork or fish.

By France C

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Scrub sweet potatoes thoroughly under cold running water. Cut each potato lengthwise into 8 wedges. Place wedges in a bowl and toss with 2 tablespoons of oil. Combine remaining olive oil, paprika, salt, garlic powder, cinnamon, and cayenne in a separate small bowl.

  • Place wedges on the grill perpendicular to the grates and reduce heat to low. Grill over low heat, turning occasionally, until potatoes are soft, 16 to 18 minutes. Brush wedges with oil mixture on both sides, and grill 1 to 2 minutes more, then transfer to a plate.

Cook's Note:

Two medium-sized sweet potatoes are about 1 pound. There is no need to peel the sweet potatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 13.6g; sodium 326.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
sjb110914
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2019
Great recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
North of 40
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2020
Sweet potato flavor comes thru nicely. As a side bonus once grilled, can place in warmed oven to keep temp up and get an extra crispy skin. Just don't over cook during boil. Better under, as grilling cooks them more, than over cooking and ruining the texture Read More
Hal
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2020
Absolutely delicious. Easy to do next to grilled honey ginger salmon. Great combination. Read More
Gunny
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2019
easy. great summer dish Read More
HankWheelie
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2019
Cooked in air fryer with small splash of olive oil. No salt needed and added turmeric. Used fresh crushed garlic instead of powder. Read More
Karen
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2019
These are delicious! The spice mixture brushed on at the end is perfect. Amazing taste. A nice alternative to the baked sweet potato! Thanks France C.! Read More
Amy Knox Ray
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2021
These were excellent. Perfect with BBQ chicken and blue cheese cole slaw! Read More
janc
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2021
OMG these were delicious. I’m going to make sweet potatoes on the grill all the time. Read More
SZYQ1
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2019
Loved the simplicity and flavor of these sweet potatoes. The measurements are perfect. It was dark outside already so I just baked the sweet potatoes in the oven while I was baking another dish. Will be making these again and on the grill as directed. Thank you for the recipe! Read More
