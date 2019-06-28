Fresh Mozzarella Tortellini Skewers

Try this simple Fresh Mozzarella appetizer for your next party.

By BelGioioso Cheese

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
23 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 Skewers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil; stir in tortellini and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the tortellini float to the top and the filling is hot, about 3 minutes. Let cool completely.

  • If necessary, cut fresh mozzarella into 1-inch pieces. Thread Fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil leaves, tortellini and tomatoes onto skewers. Serve with prepared pesto as a dipping sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 221.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

