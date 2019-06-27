BBQ Shrimp and Peach Skewers

Grilled shrimp and fresh peach skewers glazed with BBQ sauce--a delicious way to prepare shrimp in the summer! The ingredients listed are for 1 skewer, but can easily be multiplied.

By Jason Swanger

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 skewer
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Alternately thread shrimp and peach onto a skewer. Brush with barbecue sauce.

  • Place on the hot grill and cook until shrimp are bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, about 5 minutes, turning occasionally and basting with barbecue sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 70.2mg; sodium 257.4mg. Full Nutrition
