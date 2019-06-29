Chimichurri

Chimichurri is a vinaigrette-style dip/marinade that hails from Argentina. Use it to top flank steaks or serve with grilled bell pepper halves topped with fresh mozzarella cheese--or just use it as a condiment for some warm baguettes. I'm getting hungry already.

By PapiBakes

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together red wine vinegar, olive oil, parsley, garlic, aji molido, salt, oregano, pepper, and bay leaves in a bowl. Transfer to a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Let the flavors blend for 2 hours before serving.

Cook's Note:

Instead of aji molido you can use 1 teaspoon chile powder and 1 teaspoon of paprika.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 3.7g; sodium 156mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Ranjini Pillai
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2019
no changes Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Ranjini Pillai
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2019
no changes Read More
Helpful
(1)
JackSourdough
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2021
Best traditional Argentine chimichurri there is! Read More
