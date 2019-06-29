Vegan Yam Eggplant Dal
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 379.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 16.4g 33 %
carbohydrates: 70.4g 23 %
dietary fiber: 25.7g 103 %
sugars: 6.7g
fat: 5g 8 %
saturated fat: 0.8g 4 %
vitamin a iu: 300.3IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 5.6mg 43 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 46 %
vitamin c: 25.5mg 43 %
folate: 295.9mcg 74 %
calcium: 93.2mg 9 %
iron: 5.8mg 33 %
magnesium: 117.5mg 42 %
potassium: 1754mg 49 %
sodium: 314.5mg 13 %
thiamin: 0.5mg 45 %
calories from fat: 45.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved