Vegan Yam Eggplant Dal

Quick, easy, and tasty Indian-inspired vegan dal. Serve over rice or other grain. I prefer rice prepared with cardamom pods and cloves.

By A Pinch Of This

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil over medium heat in a large skillet. Cook and stir yams in the hot oil until 1 side is golden, about 5 minutes. Add onions and saute until softened and golden, about 5 minutes, or longer if you like more color. Stir in eggplant, coriander, cumin, red pepper flakes, and salt. Cook and stir mixture until glaze is just about to burn, 5 to 7 minutes more.

  • Reduce heat to low and deglaze the pan by pouring in some of the hot water and scraping up browned bits. Add red lentils and remaining water. Cover and let simmer until lentils and vegetables are soft, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 70.4g; fat 5g; sodium 314.5mg. Full Nutrition
