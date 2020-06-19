Easy Asian Fusion Burgers

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These easy Asian fusion burgers are a fusion between Chinese and American flavors. I did not add ginger because of my family's taste but I think 1 teaspoon might be a good add-in. Make it keto by chopping up the burger and adding it to a low-carb tortilla.

By Jennie Reddig

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 burgers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a cast iron pan over medium-high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Combine mayonnaise, cilantro, General Tso sauce, garlic, crushed red pepper, onion powder, 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, and salt in a small mixing bowl; stir well.

  • Form ground beef into 4 patties; place into the hot pan. Add 3 to 4 drops of soy sauce to each burger; season with additional black pepper to taste. Cook patties until browned and no longer pink in the centers, about 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of each patty should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

  • Prepare hamburger buns by adding a generous amount of mayonnaise mixture and romaine to each. Add cooked patties to buns and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
612 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 43.2g; cholesterol 87.7mg; sodium 737.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022