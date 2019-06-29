Million Dollar Dip

1 of 15

Rating: 5 stars Exactly as Chef John said it'd be - incredibly rich and decadent! It was everything I really loved . I heartily recommend watching his video so you can see all the ins and outs of making this. This reminded me a lot of a cheese ball I had as a kid, and so it just felt and tasted heavenly. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I made this dip the night before my event.it is very rich and very good! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Taste really good but it is very rich. I turned the leftover dip into a macaroni salad by adding only chicken and pasta because it was already flavorful, it was excellent. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars We make this dip all.the.time! Especially when hosting. Our guests always rave about it. It's fairly simple to make and DELICIOUS. We usually make it the night before a party and it a makes for an easy appetizer to pull out of the fridge and munch on while we make the main dish. We make the recipe exactly as written and it is perfect. We make sure to serve with ritz crackers, wheat thins, and (my personal favorite) Crunchmaster multi-grain crackers. Thank you Chef John!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars It s great. If it is too rich substitute some of the mayo for sour cream. I like 1 cup mayo 1/2 cup sour cream. I also like to add extra toasted almonds and bacon.

Rating: 5 stars I've made this dip several times and it is so good my friends trip over each other trying to get to the bowl. I make it exactly as written above. (reports that I slip in extra bacon cannot be verified!) My only wish is that it was a bit easier to slip a chip or cracker into. I wonder if adding something like yogurt or sour creme would work?

Rating: 5 stars Always a crowd pleaser

Rating: 5 stars Excellent dip! Perfect on the recommended Ritz crackers. Made exactly as written. If there was an ingredient you don't like (green onions, nuts) then just leave it out- it will still be perfect- but I used all ingredients and it was SO GOOD!

Rating: 5 stars Made this dip for covid Super Bowl, where the food was more showcased than ever for our household!! I trust Chef John so much that I made a triple batch, or, 3 Million Dollar Dip. Consensus.....it was worth every dime. Thanks again, Chef