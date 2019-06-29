Million Dollar Dip

Rating: 4.45 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Formerly known as 'Neiman Marcus dip,' this million dollar dip tastes just like it sounds. I've had more than a few cheesy dips in my day, but this is by far the richest and most addictive one yet. And it's much cheaper than the name suggests! Served with crackers and garnished with green onions and bacon, this dip is sure to be a huge hit at your next party.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toast almonds in a saucepan over medium heat until lightly golden.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crispy and evenly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and cool slightly before chopping into bits.

  • Combine mayonnaise and Cheddar cheese in a mixing bowl. Toss in bacon, green onions, almonds, and cayenne. Stir with a spatula until combined. Wrap and chill in the fridge at least 1 hour before transferring to a serving bowl.

Chef's Note:

Use a sharp knife for the green onions so they taste better. This is because if you use a dull knife on onions, you'll be crushing instead of cutting, which releases volatile sulfuric compounds and makes the flavor much harsher.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 17.5mg; sodium 189.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

Mackenzie
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2019
Exactly as Chef John said it'd be - incredibly rich and decadent! It was everything I really loved . I heartily recommend watching his video so you can see all the ins and outs of making this. This reminded me a lot of a cheese ball I had as a kid, and so it just felt and tasted heavenly. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

stjchurchcook
Rating: 2 stars
01/05/2020
I am usually a big fan of anything Chef John makes but this dip just didn't do anything for me. I made it for a New Year's Eve party and there was more of this left over than anything else. I think the green onions were overpowering and the mayonnaise was just too much. Sorry Chef John I still love you but just not this dip. Read More
Reviews:
Teri Lehman
Rating: 4 stars
10/25/2019
I made this dip the night before my event.it is very rich and very good! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Christine Simard
Rating: 4 stars
07/30/2019
Taste really good but it is very rich. I turned the leftover dip into a macaroni salad by adding only chicken and pasta because it was already flavorful, it was excellent. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lindsey St.Hilaire
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2020
We make this dip all.the.time! Especially when hosting. Our guests always rave about it. It's fairly simple to make and DELICIOUS. We usually make it the night before a party and it a makes for an easy appetizer to pull out of the fridge and munch on while we make the main dish. We make the recipe exactly as written and it is perfect. We make sure to serve with ritz crackers, wheat thins, and (my personal favorite) Crunchmaster multi-grain crackers. Thank you Chef John!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
JJ Marion
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2019
It s great. If it is too rich substitute some of the mayo for sour cream. I like 1 cup mayo 1/2 cup sour cream. I also like to add extra toasted almonds and bacon. Read More
Ryle
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2019
I've made this dip several times and it is so good my friends trip over each other trying to get to the bowl. I make it exactly as written above. (reports that I slip in extra bacon cannot be verified!) My only wish is that it was a bit easier to slip a chip or cracker into. I wonder if adding something like yogurt or sour creme would work? Read More
Katie Wilson
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2020
Always a crowd pleaser Read More
brbayou1
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2021
Excellent dip! Perfect on the recommended Ritz crackers. Made exactly as written. If there was an ingredient you don't like (green onions, nuts) then just leave it out- it will still be perfect- but I used all ingredients and it was SO GOOD! Read More
Tammy
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2021
Made this dip for covid Super Bowl, where the food was more showcased than ever for our household!! I trust Chef John so much that I made a triple batch, or, 3 Million Dollar Dip. Consensus.....it was worth every dime. Thanks again, Chef Read More
