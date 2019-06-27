Guacamole with Garlic Scapes
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 170.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.5g 5 %
carbohydrates: 12.6g 4 %
dietary fiber: 8.1g 33 %
sugars: 0.7g
fat: 14.8g 23 %
saturated fat: 2.2g 11 %
vitamin a iu: 155.1IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 2.3mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 32.5mg 54 %
folate: 83.5mcg 21 %
calcium: 34.6mg 4 %
iron: 0.8mg 4 %
magnesium: 33.3mg 12 %
potassium: 540.1mg 15 %
sodium: 85.9mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 133.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved