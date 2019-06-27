Guacamole with Garlic Scapes

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An extra garlicky dip or spread recipe that can be easily modified to meet your needs.

By ENV

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine avocado, garlic scapes, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a bowl and mash together with a fork. Adjust seasoning to your taste.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 14.8g; sodium 85.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022