French-Style Apple Rhubarb Cake

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Made with a very thick vanilla batter, this rustic French dessert cake is simplicity at its best! Chunks of rhubarb are mixed in, and apple slices and sliced almonds are laid right on top. Rhubarb itself is a bit sour, but it makes for the perfect combination with this light and tasty cake. In French, this type of cake is called a 'Gateau Vite Fait' which basically means it can be quickly made!

By Diana71

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch round pan.

  • Beat 1 1/4 cups sugar and butter together using an electric mixer until well blended, light, and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, followed by vanilla extract, mixing well after each addition.

  • Turn mixer to low speed and slowly add in flour, baking powder, and salt, mixing just until combined. Fold in rhubarb.

  • Pour batter into the prepared baking pan. Smooth the top and place apple slices in a circular pattern on batter. Sprinkle almonds and additional sugar on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 35 to 45 minutes. Let cool, and serve warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 100.3mg; sodium 267.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Sara Akers
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2021
I thought this was amazing. my dad does not like cake but said this recipe was a keeper. I sprinkled a little cinnamon on top. Read More
