Chicken Escabeche

4.5
6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Chicken breasts, onions, and carrots stew in vinegar and wine for a tangy South American escabeche meal. This is delicious served over rice or quinoa. This dish can be served immediately but it is even better if served at room temperature after the flavors have had some time to meld.

Recipe by Buckwheat Queen

Gallery

Credit: Buckwheat Queen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil over medium-high heat in a Dutch oven. Add chicken to the hot oil and brown on 1 side, about 5 minutes. Flip chicken; add carrots, white onion, red onion, bay leaves, garlic, black pepper, and salt. Mix until vegetables have softened and chicken has browned, about 8 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour red wine vinegar, white wine, and water into the Dutch oven. Sprinkle with achiote powder and cayenne; stir well. Reduce heat to medium. Cover and simmer until chicken is no longer pink in the center and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 41.5g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 107.8mg; sodium 721.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/09/2022