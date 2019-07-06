Eggplant and Tomato Spread

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Grilled eggplant and tomatoes add a smoky flavor to this delicious spread. Use with focaccia or baguettes. I like to use Chinese eggplants--they're the sweetest.

By Eric

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Brush cut sides of eggplant and tomatoes with 2 tablespoons olive oil.

  • Place eggplants and tomatoes, cut sides down, on the preheated grill. Cook eggplant for 4 minutes, then flip and grill until tender, about 10 minutes more. Cook tomatoes until very tender, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer eggplant to a cutting board and tomatoes to a food processor.

  • Scrape eggplant pulp from the skins. Discard skins and place pulp in the food processor with tomatoes. Add tahini, parsley, and garlic; pulse until mostly smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Transfer to a serving bowl. Top with feta cheese and sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 121.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/22/2019
Halved this recipe because I only had 1 eggplant on hand. This turned out pretty good but I felt the sesame seeds were out of place and that it also needed some acidity. I added some lemon juice and that did the trick. Next time I will leave out the sesame seeds. Overall good recipe and one I would make again. Read More
