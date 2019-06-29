Backyard Skillet Smashed Potatoes and Onions
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 258.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.3g 11 %
carbohydrates: 45.2g 15 %
dietary fiber: 6.1g 24 %
sugars: 4.2g
fat: 7g 11 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
vitamin a iu: 152.7IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 3.8mg 29 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 47 %
vitamin c: 49.1mg 82 %
folate: 47.4mcg 12 %
calcium: 42.2mg 4 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 58.5mg 21 %
potassium: 1045.8mg 29 %
sodium: 73.7mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 63.4
