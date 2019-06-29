Backyard Skillet Smashed Potatoes and Onions

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Who would have thought a backyard skillet grill would change the world! I can't believe how much fun it is cooking on these. These potatoes are easy and yummy.

By FrackFamily5 CA—>CT

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place new potatoes and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover and heat on high in a microwave until soft enough to smash, about 8 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor skillet for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Place a cast-iron skillet on the grill to preheat.

  • Drain water from the potato bowl and add onion and olive oil; mix well. Carefully spread potato mixture into the skillet and smash each potato using the back of a spatula.

  • Grill until onions are browned and potatoes are crispy, about 5 minutes per side. Season with seasoned salt and paprika.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 7g; sodium 73.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

cookie
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2019
"SMASHING!" Read More
Reviews:
Carey Sanders
Rating: 4 stars
07/25/2019
Needs an egg added to hold it together! Otherwise it is a great idea! Read More
cookie
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2019
"SMASHING!" Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2019
Excellent as written! It is amazing how crispy and flavorful these potatoes get on the grill. And who doesn't love a side that can be cooked along side the meat you are grilling? These potatoes would go good with just about anything and they are super simple to prepare. This is an excellent recipe and one I will make often this summer. Thanks for sharing! Read More
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2019
We moved from CA where we had a huge outdoor kitchen/grill where we could cook all year. Fast forward to the present on the east coast where summer months truly are golden. We have a much smaller grill and one of those flat top skillet grills. This recipe can be made in a pan on a side burner in the actual grill in a heat proof pan or with the potatoes right on a flat top skillet. If you cook it on the flat top your onions get super crispy and brown. Feel free to add your own spices and be sure to share so we all can enjoy.:) Read More
