Backyard Skillet Smashed Potatoes and Onions

Excellent as written! It is amazing how crispy and flavorful these potatoes get on the grill. And who doesn't love a side that can be cooked along side the meat you are grilling? These potatoes would go good with just about anything and they are super simple to prepare. This is an excellent recipe and one I will make often this summer. Thanks for sharing!

Rating: 5 stars

We moved from CA where we had a huge outdoor kitchen/grill where we could cook all year. Fast forward to the present on the east coast where summer months truly are golden. We have a much smaller grill and one of those flat top skillet grills. This recipe can be made in a pan on a side burner in the actual grill in a heat proof pan or with the potatoes right on a flat top skillet. If you cook it on the flat top your onions get super crispy and brown. Feel free to add your own spices and be sure to share so we all can enjoy.:)