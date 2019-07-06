Dental Dog Cookies

Good for your dog's teeth. You can also add your dog's favorite flavors like peanut butter, apples, etc. Make the treats into whatever shape you want. I prefer sticks.

By Kara Ceschini

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Pour yogurt, egg, and coconut oil into a medium bowl and mash together. Mix in 1/2 of the chicken broth, mint, and parsley. Add 1/2 of the chickpea flour, oats, and turmeric; mix until combined.

  • Mix in remaining broth, then add in remaining flour; knead until incorporated. Scoop dough into a resealable plastic bag. Cut a hole in the corner and pipe out sticks of dough onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crunchy, 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute water for chicken broth if you'd like. If you do, add a little bit of chopped ham for flavor.

Substitute dried parsley for the fresh if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
33 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 5.7mg; sodium 17.3mg. Full Nutrition
