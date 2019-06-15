Garlic Scape Hummus

Rating: 5 stars
If you can get your hands on garlic scapes during the very short season, they make a very tasty garlic substitute in hummus. If not serving right away, transfer hummus to a container, drizzle with olive oil, and close tightly with a lid and refrigerate.

By nch

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove the blossom end and the opposite fibrous end of each garlic scape. Remove any fibrous skin by breaking the scapes into 1-inch pieces and peeling it off. Keep the skin on young and pliable scapes; chop coarsely.

  • Place drained garbanzo beans in the bowl of a food processor. Add chopped scapes, tahini, lime juice, and chili powder. Process until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if hummus is too stiff. Pulse until hummus has the desired consistency. Season with salt.

  • Transfer to a bowl, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with snipped garlic chives.

Cook's Notes:

I prefer to cook dried garbanzo beans instead of using canned ones. You will need about 3/4 cup dried garbanzo beans, soaked overnight, and cooked until soft. Drain and reserve cooking liquid. Remove skins of garbanzo beans for a smoother hummus and use the cooking liquid to thin out the hummus.

In this recipe I also used lime juice instead of lemon juice. If you prefer lemon juice like in classic hummus, you can use that.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 6.7g; sodium 266.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Reviews:
GRANT
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2019
Good Stuff!! Made as directed but used dried beans soaked overnight & cooked. Read More
Marianne
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2019
great way to use garlic scapes Read More
barbara
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2019
delicious! Read More
