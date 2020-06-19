Lemon Custard Freezer Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 252.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.7g 6 %
carbohydrates: 33.7g 11 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 4 %
sugars: 19.8g
fat: 12.4g 19 %
saturated fat: 5g 25 %
cholesterol: 14.4mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 173.9IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 11 %
vitamin c: 6.8mg 11 %
folate: 25.4mcg 6 %
calcium: 40.3mg 4 %
iron: 0.8mg 4 %
magnesium: 7.7mg 3 %
potassium: 76.3mg 2 %
sodium: 440.7mg 18 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 111.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved