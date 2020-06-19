Lemon Custard Freezer Pie

Not too sweet, but not too sour either, this lemon custard freezer pie makes a very light and refreshing dessert. Serve with fresh whipped cream.

By ashleyforavon

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs 30 mins
total:
9 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix sugar, flour, and salt together in a 3-quart pot. Slowly add milk and half-and-half and bring to a boil. Cook until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in lemon juice, lemon zest, and butter. Return to medium heat and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set custard aside.

  • Bake empty crust in the preheated oven for 3 minutes. Remove from oven and cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Fill cooled crust with lemon custard filling and allow pie to cool completely. Place in the freezer and freeze for 8 hours to overnight.

Cook's Note:

Brush the shortbread crust with egg white before baking, if desired.

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 14.4mg; sodium 440.7mg. Full Nutrition
