Aunt Nancy's Cheese Puffs

Great freezer-friendly appetizer! Can be made, frozen, and kept for up to 2 to 3 months in the freezer.

By mommyof3or4

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Combine cream cheese, onion, and egg yolks in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until blended. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly on bread and lightly sprinkle with paprika. Place on baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese puffs start to slightly brown, 10 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can cut the bread with a round cookie cutter if you'd like.

To make ahead, after sprinkling with paprika, place unbaked cheese puffs on a cookie sheet to freeze. Once they are frozen, place in a resealable freezer bag and freeze for up to 2 to 3 months. When unexpected company drops in, pull a few out, toss into the oven, and enjoy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 32.8mg; sodium 343.3mg. Full Nutrition
