Zucchini Baked Appetizers
This is a family favorite. I make these and freeze slices between waxed paper. Put into a freezer bag and winter blahs are lifted when eating summer veggies. This is a great little freezer-friendly appetizer for the holidays or any get-together.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
This recipe can be made with either seasoned or plain bread crumbs. I always use seasoned but if you have plain you could add your own seasoning. Fresh herbs are good.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 194mg. Full Nutrition