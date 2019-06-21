Zucchini Baked Appetizers

This is a family favorite. I make these and freeze slices between waxed paper. Put into a freezer bag and winter blahs are lifted when eating summer veggies. This is a great little freezer-friendly appetizer for the holidays or any get-together.

By Beverly McDonald

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Mix together bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper in a shallow bowl. Place zucchini in a separate bowl and toss with olive oil until coated. Dip each slice of zucchini into the bread crumb mixture to evenly coat. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until zucchini is tender and bread crumbs are golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

This recipe can be made with either seasoned or plain bread crumbs. I always use seasoned but if you have plain you could add your own seasoning. Fresh herbs are good.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 194mg. Full Nutrition
