Baked Turkey and Cranberry Sliders

Rating: 4.44 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These are a take on the popular baked ham and Swiss sliders with a holiday twist. They also taste great with leftover roasted turkey and French fried onions.

By Ana Maria

3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 sliders
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray.

  • Whisk melted butter with Dijon mustard, dried onion, and Worcestershire in a small bowl.

  • Place the bottom halves of the rolls into the prepared pan. Spread mayonnaise and additional Dijon mustard to taste along the rolls. Spread cranberry sauce. Add turkey and 1/2 slice of cheese to each. Top with arugula and top halves of the rolls. Spread melted butter mixture evenly over tops. Cover the pan tightly with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, uncover, and continue to bake until cheese is melted, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 49.2g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 82.7mg; sodium 438.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
Sheila LaLonde
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2021
This was a nice variation of the typical ham and cheese slider, although next time I think I might eliminate the mayo. The cranberry/mustard combo worked well together and these were well received at our football get together! Thanks for sharing your recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
ReneePaj
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/03/2021
This is a great combination of flavors. Don't skip the arugula, it makes a nice addition to the sliders. One note: I found the butter topping to be way too much for this recipe. I only used half of what I made. Next time I make these, I will halve that amount and I will leave the foil on them for the entire bake time (around 20 minutes) so the tops of the buns don't burn and get hard. Read More
Helpful
(2)
JARRIE
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2021
We liked this a lot more than I expected to! I did make a change and I added the arugula at serving time and I think I switched the order of layers to protect the bread from moisture so the leftovers would still be tasty. I put the cheese on the bottom so it could be a moisture barrier. I wouldn't mind making these again but I didn't need nearly as much cranberry sauce as this called for so that was kind of a dilemma since it turns out no one wanted it as a side dish except my 4yo. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Breeworth
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2021
These were yummy quick and easy. Everything was great. Kids even loved them. Read More
Saporito Kitchen
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2021
These sliders were really good. I made them without the cheese or arugula and they still came out pretty good. They got a bit soggy on the bottom, but taste was great! Read More
SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/02/2021
The kids loved these, though my husband wasn't a fan of the butter mixture on top. I left off the arugula because my husband won't eat it, but I think it would have been a nice touch. Read More
fabeveryday
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2021
These were SO good! Great way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers. Read More
1010lisalynn
Rating: 4 stars
09/29/2021
This recipe was easy and fun to make. I did indeed use arugula. Next time i will make my own Cranberry Orange Relish instead of using the canned jellied cranberry sauce. Read More
Tiffany
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2021
I made this for my grown kids for the first time today. We left out the mustard and used onion salt instead of minced onions. Also, we used leftover cranberry relish that had apples and walnuts in it, also, Boston lettuce. I cannot say enough about how all of us loved it!! So good!!! It's definitely a keeper in my household! Read More
