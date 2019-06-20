Baked Turkey and Cranberry Sliders

This was a nice variation of the typical ham and cheese slider, although next time I think I might eliminate the mayo. The cranberry/mustard combo worked well together and these were well received at our football get together! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
This is a great combination of flavors. Don't skip the arugula, it makes a nice addition to the sliders. One note: I found the butter topping to be way too much for this recipe. I only used half of what I made. Next time I make these, I will halve that amount and I will leave the foil on them for the entire bake time (around 20 minutes) so the tops of the buns don't burn and get hard.
We liked this a lot more than I expected to! I did make a change and I added the arugula at serving time and I think I switched the order of layers to protect the bread from moisture so the leftovers would still be tasty. I put the cheese on the bottom so it could be a moisture barrier. I wouldn't mind making these again but I didn't need nearly as much cranberry sauce as this called for so that was kind of a dilemma since it turns out no one wanted it as a side dish except my 4yo. Thanks for sharing!
These were yummy quick and easy. Everything was great. Kids even loved them.
These sliders were really good. I made them without the cheese or arugula and they still came out pretty good. They got a bit soggy on the bottom, but taste was great!
The kids loved these, though my husband wasn't a fan of the butter mixture on top. I left off the arugula because my husband won't eat it, but I think it would have been a nice touch.
These were SO good! Great way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers.
This recipe was easy and fun to make. I did indeed use arugula. Next time i will make my own Cranberry Orange Relish instead of using the canned jellied cranberry sauce.
I made this for my grown kids for the first time today. We left out the mustard and used onion salt instead of minced onions. Also, we used leftover cranberry relish that had apples and walnuts in it, also, Boston lettuce. I cannot say enough about how all of us loved it!! So good!!! It's definitely a keeper in my household!