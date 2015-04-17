Healthier Homemade Shake-and-Bake Mix

No need to buy the pricey, on-the-shelf coating mix. By making your own, you can control the sodium which is very important for many people.

By Bren

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, cornmeal, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, cayenne, salt, and black pepper in a large resealable bag. Shake well to combine.

  • To use: Remove 1/2 cup of the mixture and place in a smaller resealable bag. Cut chicken (or desired meat) into serving pieces and place into the bag, a few at a time. Shake until well covered.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 1.1g; sodium 392.9mg. Full Nutrition
