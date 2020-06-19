Perfect Pumpkin Muffins
These muffins are packed with delicious pumpkin flavor with plenty of spice to make you drool while they cook! Perfect on a cool day and you only use two bowls! My kids love these! Enjoy with butter.
These muffins are packed with delicious pumpkin flavor with plenty of spice to make you drool while they cook! Perfect on a cool day and you only use two bowls! My kids love these! Enjoy with butter.
These were just what I was looking for, and so moist and delicious! I needed to use up some chopped walnuts and dried cranberries, so I added about 3/4 c. each. That really made them more interesting and added texture. I also got 18 muffins and will definitely make again. Thanks!Read More
These were just what I was looking for, and so moist and delicious! I needed to use up some chopped walnuts and dried cranberries, so I added about 3/4 c. each. That really made them more interesting and added texture. I also got 18 muffins and will definitely make again. Thanks!
Excellent muffins and I didn't make any changes or substitutions. They are very moist, almost to the point where it has a pie texture. I could have baked them another minute or so, but the color was great and the toothpick came out clean. You don't have to do anything to this recipe. But you don't have to use cooking spray if using paper liners. If you let the muffins cool enough the papers should come off easily.
These were yummy! I only made the 12 muffins. I added milk to the remaining batter and made pancakes with it. Really good with maple syrup!
I substituted coconut oil for butter because I didn't have enough butter. They turned out great. Moist, dense and flavorful. Next time I might add some nuts
Very moist. Great taste. It made more than the recipe said; I got a dozen and a half from it. Will make again
They were so good and everyone who had one was so impressed!
Super moist and delicious, a bit too much batter per serving, though.
Delicious recipe. These were a hit with the whole family. I added pecan pieces, and sprinkled sea salt on the tops before baking. Yummmmm.
These were very good. I substituted half the flour with wholewheat flour for nuttiness, added raisins, and decreased the butter by a 1/4 cup and used one stick of butter for the recipe which is usually standard for 12 large muffins. They were moist and delicious. Batter made 12 generous muffins with puffed tops. Oh and I sprinkled turbinado sugar on top just because I had some.
Loved this recipe and my 3 year old did too! Sooooo yummy!
These came out really delicious and moist. I got 12 regular muffins and 12 mini. I used Bobs Red Mill gluten-free baking flour (blue bag) and reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup each of brown and white sugar. Yummmm. Will definitely make again!
Delicious! :) I added a pecan on top of each one. I may try adding chopped pecans into the mix next time. My family loved them!!
Whole family loved them. Very moist and full of great flavor. Only change I made was to use 1/2 cup melted butter instead of 3/4 cup, and I added 1 cup of finely chopped apples.
My family adores these! They beg for them. Nice strong spice flavor and brown sugar makes everything better. I did use 1 cup whole wheat flour. And now I've reduced the butter to just 1/2 cup. Next time I might try leaving out the white sugar. (Always trying to get things healthier without the family complaining!) I've made them with leftover squash in place of the pumpkin and they were just as good.
They were alright. They're just very plain. There's nothing that makes these stand out. They taste best cold or hot. Lukewarm is bleh.
My family loved these. I substituted 1/2 c unsweetened applepsauce for the butter and they were still so moist. I definitely will be making these again
This recipe was very useful and the muffins were delicious. The serving size (14) is strange since a muffin pan only has 12 spots but I only had a cupcake pan so it made 20 cupcake-sized muffins
Used ginger and nutmeg in place of "pumpkin spice".
I made these with Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free All Purpose Flour. Delicious and moist!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections