Perfect Pumpkin Muffins

4.9
20 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These muffins are packed with delicious pumpkin flavor with plenty of spice to make you drool while they cook! Perfect on a cool day and you only use two bowls! My kids love these! Enjoy with butter.

Recipe by SASHA

Gallery

Credit: SASHA

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 14 muffin cups or line with paper liners sprayed with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Mix pumpkin puree, butter, brown sugar, water, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a large bowl.

  • Mix flour, white sugar, pumpkin spice, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, and baking powder together in a separate bowl. Pour into pumpkin mixture and mix until fully incorporated.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until muffins are slightly browned on top and spring back easily when pressed, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 52.7mg; sodium 420.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/19/2022