Maple Syrup Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This maple-mustard vinaigrette goes well with a harvest salad.

By kristingaddis

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
1 /4 cup
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk olive oil, Dijon mustard, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 13.5g; sodium 305.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

France C
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2019
A really tasty vinaigrette! It was the perfect compliment for my strawberry & goat cheese salad. The flavors worked well together. I will double the recipe next time so I have extra on hand in the fridge. I might even use a lighter vinegar next time (such as rice wine vinegar) to really let the maple shine through! Read More
DBlair
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2019
A nice change. Would make again Read More
Barb
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2019
Delicious with spinach candied pecans and mozzarella Read More
Ms Jean
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2020
I enjoyed this vinaigrette on a spinach salad with dried cranberries, candied pecans and blue cheese. I also doubled it to have more on hand. Thanks for this very good dressing recipe! Read More
