Crispy Chicken Topped with Maple-Mustard Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Panko-crusted chicken served with a sweet and delicious maple mustard sauce.

By mommyluvs2cook

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 chicken breasts
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pound out chicken breast halves between 2 sheets of plastic wrap or in a resealable bag to 1/3- to 1/2-inch thickness.

  • Mix eggs, parsley, and Dijon mustard together in a large bowl. Pour panko into a separate bowl. Place chicken in the egg mixture, then dip in panko.

  • Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large, nonstick skillet. Add chicken breasts and cook until no longer pink in the centers and juices run clear, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and keep warm.

  • Whisk chicken broth, maple syrup, and 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon coarse-grain mustard together in a bowl. Pour into the same skillet used to cook chicken and bring to a boil. Cook sauce until reduced to about 3/4 cup, about 4 minutes. Stir in butter until melted. Spoon sauce over chicken and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 19g; cholesterol 155.6mg; sodium 730.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Chef Mo
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2021
Yummy! I was able to make about 8 chicken breasts off this recipe. I bought the already thin cut chicken breasts. So crunchy and the sauce sealed the flavors! Read More
Patricia Lynn Wright
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2021
Super easy - Follow as written (or make extra sauce ) - This is a favorite super quick and delicious chicken dish. Read More
