Maple-Mustard Glazed Vegetables

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These are so good. The vegetables are baked in a sweet glaze. You won't be sorry you made this, it has become one of my family's favorites!

By heatherteeter

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place potatoes, beans, and onion into a 9x13-inch casserole dish.

  • Stir maple syrup, soy sauce, mustard, olive oil, and garlic together in a bowl. Pour over veggies and mix until evenly coated. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.

  • Remove veggies from the oven and remove foil. Stir, ensuring sauce is distributed evenly. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Return veggies to the oven and bake, uncovered, for an additional 25 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven; toss again. Return to the oven and bake until tender, about 25 minutes more. Serve piping hot or lukewarm.

Cook's Note:

You can use regular mustard, if you'd like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 44g; fat 4.8g; sodium 652.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/01/2019
We were pleasantly surprised by this! I scaled this down to serve 3 but just really eye-balled the ingredients. I also used frozen green beans because that's what I had on-hand. Because of this it took a bit longer for my potatoes to brown like I would have liked (no fault of the recipe). Next time I will use fresh green beans. The only thing I would add is salt & pepper. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022