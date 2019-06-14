Maple-Mustard Glazed Vegetables
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 231
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.7g 10 %
carbohydrates: 44g 14 %
dietary fiber: 5.3g 21 %
sugars: 11.3g
fat: 4.8g 7 %
saturated fat: 0.7g 4 %
vitamin a iu: 264.9IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 3.2mg 25 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 34 %
vitamin c: 39.1mg 65 %
folate: 46.5mcg 12 %
calcium: 53mg 5 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 53.6mg 19 %
potassium: 819.6mg 23 %
sodium: 652.8mg 26 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 42.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved