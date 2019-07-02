Peanut Butter Banana Overnight Oats

This hearty and satisfying recipe is also very healthy! Full of protein, antioxidants, and vitamins to boot. The best part is it's very easy to customize to your dietary needs and taste preferences. Have fun! As always, I recommend using the best quality ingredients you can find for the best results.

By Mrs Gator Williams

prep:
5 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together oats, milk, and yogurt in a bowl. Add banana, peanut butter, cinnamon, and salt; stir to combine.

  • Cover and chill in the refrigerator, 5 hours to overnight. Top with pepitas before serving.

Cook's Notes:

Peanut butter can easily be swapped for almond or cashew butter.

This can be made dairy-free by choosing a dairy-free yogurt such as coconut yogurt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 8.6mg; sodium 223.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Kim
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2022
I thought this was a pretty darn good overnight oat recipe. I did find it made enough for two servings for me, so I divided into two containers. My banana was not particularly ripe, and I felt that the oats weren't quite sweet enough because of it. I added a touch of maple syrup, and that really balanced the flavors. I think I would add a little vanilla extract next time too. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
fruitdog
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2019
I really enjoyed this for breakfast but can also see it as a great pack lunch for work! Love banana and PB together but never had it in oatmeal. I didn't have chia or pumpkin seeds but did throw a few toasted walnuts on top and the best yogurt choice flavor in the fridge was maple which was a nice combination. It was creamy and flavored just perfectly! Thank you Mrs Gator Williams Read More
