Keto Fried Chicken

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This quick and easy fried chicken recipe is perfect for the keto diet. Chicken breast is pounded thin and breaded in a seasoned almond flour coating and fried in avocado oil.

By Bren

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Remove chicken breast from the fridge 20 minutes before preparing the dish. Cut into 4 equal portions. Place each chicken piece in between plastic wrap and pound with a meat tenderizer to 1/4-inch thickness. Lightly salt chicken on both sides and dust with 1 tablespoon almond flour.

  • Combine 1/2 cup almond flour, Grana Padano cheese, 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper, garlic, and paprika in a shallow bowl. Break egg into a second shallow bowl and whisk in milk. Dip each chicken piece first in egg mixture, shaking off excess, then into the almond mixture, pressing down to insure complete coverage. Place breaded chicken pieces on a plate.

  • Pour enough avocado oil into a large skillet to cover the bottom by a 1/4-inch. Heat over medium-high heat until it shimmers but is not smoking. Carefully lower each piece of chicken into the hot oil and cook for 2 minutes. Turn and cook on the other side until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), about 2 more minutes. Drain chicken on a paper towel-lined plate and serve with lemon wedges.

Cook's Notes:

You can also use 2 smaller breasts instead of 1 large one.

Substitute Parmigiano Reggiano cheese for Grana Padana cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 45.3g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 183.8mg; sodium 925.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Justin Crapse
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2020
Really impressed with how these turned out. non-Keto girlfriend approves as well. I did cut up the chicken into smaller pieces. I also used grapeseed oil instead of Avocado oil (which hurts my stomach sometimes.) Read More
