Grilled Octopus
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 384
% Daily Value *
protein: 61.9g 124 %
carbohydrates: 10.6g 3 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
fat: 8.9g 14 %
saturated fat: 1.6g 8 %
cholesterol: 198.7mg 66 %
vitamin a iu: 652.5IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 19.4mg 149 %
vitamin b6: 1.4mg 85 %
vitamin c: 24.1mg 40 %
folate: 50.9mcg 13 %
calcium: 229mg 23 %
iron: 20.1mg 112 %
magnesium: 127.1mg 45 %
potassium: 1329.4mg 37 %
sodium: 2898.9mg 116 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 79.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
