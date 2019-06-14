Grilled Octopus

Rating: 4.45 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Tenderized octopus, char-grilled and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, a squeeze of fresh lemon, and a sprinkling of fresh parsley. Simple, yet deliciously satisfying!

By Kim's Cooking Now

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Fill a large pot 1/2 full with water. Add 2 tablespoons kosher salt, peppercorns, and the wine cork; bring to a boil over high heat.

  • Meanwhile, place octopus on a cutting board. Using a wooden spoon or meat mallet, pound the octopus multiple times, starting in the middle and moving down each tentacle to tenderize the meat.

  • Dip tentacles into the boiling water 3 times, holding them in the boiling water 2 to 3 seconds each time, until the tentacles curl up. Submerge entire octopus in the boiling water. Bring water back to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until octopus is fork-tender, 45 to 60 minutes. Remove from heat and cool for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Grill octopus until charred on all sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

  • Remove from heat, slice into pieces, and place on a serving platter. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, squeeze lemon over top, sprinkle with parsley, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 61.9g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 198.7mg; sodium 2898.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Signe Rakisits Comfort
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2020
Very good; first time making it and turned out great, super tender. I used the broiler in my oven on high instead of grill but still great. Will definitely make it again. Read More
Reviews:
ap53
Rating: 1 stars
08/03/2020
I live in the Boston area where we are lucky to have an international selection of top quality foods, Greek food being no exception so I know how excellent grilled octopus should taste like. This is not it. I am a decent cook and based on all the reviews I followed each step carefully without improvising. The result was horrible - yes, it was cooked and fairly tender but the protein in the octopus was over cooked and had the texture of fake crab meat, a touch firmer. The charred taste was dominant, there was no taste of octopus left. No taste, no texture not anything of octopus but a very bitter charred piece of random protein. Very sad for the time I spent on it. I managed to take a couple of bites but the rest went into compost. And although I had some orange after and cherries, I still have a strong bitter taste in my mouth. Very unfortunate. Read More
Dave S
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2021
It was simple to make but did take a lot of time for the prep. The octopus shrinks by at least 50% so just be aware when you are planning for a meal. Read More
Anna Daragan
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2020
It was our first time cooking octopus at home, and it came out amazing!!! Read More
mindy gramberg
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2020
boiling really helped to soften the meat. It was great! not sure what the cork is for? Read More
Little LuLu
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2021
This is one of my go-to recipes. We eat it when my fishmonger gets in octopus. So delicious! Read More
Rachel Dobson
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2019
Followed your recipe to the tee and it was better than our favourite Greek restaurant! Read More
Nick Dastick
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2020
Loved it. Read More
Danpryce
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2021
Super easy to do and comes out very tender. Read More
