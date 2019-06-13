Curried Chicken Soup

This curried chicken soup is tasty and so quick to make. No one I've made it for has not liked it. Serve with warm pita bread.

By Saoirse

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chicken to the hot oil and cook until browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Add curry paste and stir to coat. Add tomatoes and stir. Fill an empty tomato can with water and add to the pot; repeat with the 2nd tomato can. Crumble in stock cube and simmer soup for 10 minutes.

  • Add spinach to the pot and simmer until defrosted, 10 to 15 minutes more. Stir to mix well into soup. Add chickpeas and cook until heated, 2 to 3 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Feel free to use 6 boned and skinned chicken thighs chopped into bite-sized pieces in place of chicken breasts.

I like to use a can of ratatouille in place of one of the cans of tomatoes.

Use mild or spicy curry paste, as you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 38.1g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 51.7mg; sodium 1037.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
06/24/2019
I liked the idea and the only change I made was to cook it in my instant pot. Aside from changing the cooking technique I followed the ingredients. I added the curry paste in at the end but regardless I was expecting a lot more flavor. Read More
