Strawberry Margarita Jam
What could be better than 'eating' a strawberry margarita for breakfast?!? On toast of course! And don't worry, the alcohol burns off during the cooking process.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Do not use a food processor to crush the strawberries or you will get puree and the jam will not have a good texture. Use a potato masher.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 18.3g; sodium 0.2mg. Full Nutrition