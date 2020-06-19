Strawberry Margarita Jam

What could be better than 'eating' a strawberry margarita for breakfast?!? On toast of course! And don't worry, the alcohol burns off during the cooking process.

By Miss Diane

prep:
40 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
13 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
9 half-pint jars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Inspect 9 half-pint jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until filling is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Mix strawberries, tequila, triple sec, and lime juice together in a large stockpot. Stir in pectin and mix well. Bring mixture to a boil over high heat, stirring occasionally; continue to boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat and immediately stir in sugar all at once.

  • Return mixture to a boil and boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir steadily to mix fruit evenly throughout jam and prevent floating fruit, about 5 minutes.

  • Ladle jam into the hot, sterilized jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars to remove any air bubbles. Wipe rims with a moist paper towel to remove any residue. Top with lids and screw rings on tightly.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, cover, and process for 5 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and let rest, several inches apart, for 12 to 24 hours. Press the center of each lid with a finger to ensure the lid does not move up or down. Remove the rings for storage and store in a cool, dark area.

Cook's Note:

Do not use a food processor to crush the strawberries or you will get puree and the jam will not have a good texture. Use a potato masher.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 18.3g; sodium 0.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
