Oatmeal Fudge Squares

Rating: 5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These oatmeal fudge squares are always a hit at every gathering. People will be asking for the recipe. Don't expect them to last very long!

By lindsaybjorn

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 fudge squares
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cookie Mixture:
Chocolate Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees). Spray a rimmed cookie sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Mix butter, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a large bowl with an electric mixer. Add oats, baking mix, and brown sugar; mix to combine.

  • Stir condensed milk, chocolate chips, margarine, vanilla, and salt in a saucepan over low heat until chocolate chips have melted, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Spread 3/4 of the oat mixture onto the prepared baking sheet. Pour the chocolate mixture over the top. Place small pieces of the remaining oat mixture randomly over the chocolate.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 39.2mg; sodium 310.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Day R
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2019
Lovely and fast Read More
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MJWC
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2019
Will definitely make over and over again. I used a 13"x9" pan. Read More
The Sweet Cucina
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2021
So good! I used a 13 x 9 pan and it worked great! Delicious! Read More
Day R
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2019
Lovely and fast Read More
Advertisement
Megan Molina
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2019
Very good! Will make again. I added the vanilla after the chocolate/confessed milk mixture was melted. Vanilla is too expensive to cook out the flavor. Read More
maria bird
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2020
My second time and it came out as good as the first time. Very easy to make, and no need to alter it. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022