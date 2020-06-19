Bisquick® Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: 2.83 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 4

The easiest recipe for making delicious Bisquick® cinnamon rolls.

By taylortaylor1

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cinnamon rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dough:
Filling:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Grease a circular baking pan or line with parchment paper.

  • Combine baking mix, milk, softened butter, and sugar in a bowl. Mix until a dough forms.

  • Transfer dough to a surface floured with baking mix. Knead dough 10 times. Roll dough out using a lightly floured rolling pin until it is 1/4-inch thick.

  • Combine sugar, melted butter, and cinnamon in a bowl and mix until dark brown. Spoon filling onto rolled dough, spreading evenly to all edges. Roll dough inward; cut ends off and cut spiral into 12 pieces.

  • Place rolls into the prepared circular baking pan so that rolls touch.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 11 to 15 minutes. Let cool for 1 minute before transferring to a plate to cool completely.

  • While rolls are cooling, mix confectioners' sugar and milk together in a bowl until smooth. Spoon glaze over cooled cinnamon rolls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 71.2g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 377.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Kate Baxter
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2019
So much easier than yeast buns and just delish. I added a cup of raisins to the dry ingredients before adding milk. The family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Danielle Macsay
Rating: 2 stars
05/01/2020
I generally scroll down to check out what other people thought of the recipe. I forgot. I wish I hadn’t. As others have said, if you follow the recipe as written, the dough doesn’t form well, doesn’t form a good texture even after being kneaded, and falls apart as you are trying to cut the roll into slices. Also, their is enough filling for two or three recipes, unless you like your filling to be a quarter inch thick and experiencing a sugar rush like no other. Read More
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Fred
Rating: 3 stars
04/30/2020
Way too much sugar in the filling!! Read More
wgdsd2hqhs
Rating: 2 stars
10/17/2021
I followed the instructions for the dough exactly, using a healthy amount of bisquick for kneading and rolling. I let the dough rest flattened out and it was very easy to roll. For the filling, there was no way I was using that much sugar! I just mixed about a cup and and a half with cinnamon and butter by eye based on the expectation I would be covering the rolled dough with 1/4 inch. When rolling, I saw nice air bubbles in the dough but it was elastic enough for no breakage when cutting. I cut the rolls into half inch slices and crowded them into a 9 inch springform pan. In the oven, the filling candied just fine and uniformly raised together. They took longer to bake than the instructions, but I did not note the time, maybe 25 minutes? The minute I took them out of the oven, they collapsed. They did not retain any structure—they are just drop biscuits pretending to be a roll. Disappointing. Read More
GregoryBeaton
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2020
Fantastic Cinnamon Rolls Read More
Judy
Rating: 3 stars
01/13/2020
Way too much sugar and filling. I would cut the filling in half. If you love a sugar rush this one is for you. Tastes very good. Read More
Greykev
Rating: 1 stars
02/23/2020
No amount of kneeding made the dough workable. It stayed soft and inelastic no matter what i did. I finally spread it on parchment paper--no need for a rolling pin it was practically self leveling. The amount of butter in the filling gave me pause but those star reviews convinced me to try it. I should have realized from the photo there would be scraps of dough swimming in butter. Also too much cinnamon! By a cunning use of spatulas and extra flour i was able to scrape the dough off the parchment paper and into a "roll" that because the dough had no elasticity spread out into a grub-like shape. The butter in the filling never set up so I wound up rolling the grub into a Bundt pan to make a ring cake. Which might have worked except for all the butter. The dough cooked to pieces and the soup that came out couldn't even be called monkey bread. If I could give this recipe fewer stars I would. Read More
J D
Rating: 1 stars
01/04/2021
This recipe is way off from what we used to do but we lost it until recently so we tried this one. Are you serious? 5 tablespoons of cinnamon? 2 1/2 cups of sugar too? It won’t fit in the dough. Do not follow this recipe! A half a cup of sugar and 1.5 teaspoons of cinnamon is more like it. Read More
Debi Brooking
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2020
I did make a few changes in the amounts of filling and topping. I used less of each. Read More
