Bisquick® Cinnamon Rolls

So much easier than yeast buns and just delish. I added a cup of raisins to the dry ingredients before adding milk. The family loved it.
Way too much sugar in the filling!!
I followed the instructions for the dough exactly, using a healthy amount of bisquick for kneading and rolling. I let the dough rest flattened out and it was very easy to roll. For the filling, there was no way I was using that much sugar! I just mixed about a cup and and a half with cinnamon and butter by eye based on the expectation I would be covering the rolled dough with 1/4 inch. When rolling, I saw nice air bubbles in the dough but it was elastic enough for no breakage when cutting. I cut the rolls into half inch slices and crowded them into a 9 inch springform pan. In the oven, the filling candied just fine and uniformly raised together. They took longer to bake than the instructions, but I did not note the time, maybe 25 minutes? The minute I took them out of the oven, they collapsed. They did not retain any structure—they are just drop biscuits pretending to be a roll. Disappointing.
Way too much sugar and filling. I would cut the filling in half. If you love a sugar rush this one is for you. Tastes very good.
No amount of kneeding made the dough workable. It stayed soft and inelastic no matter what i did. I finally spread it on parchment paper--no need for a rolling pin it was practically self leveling. The amount of butter in the filling gave me pause but those star reviews convinced me to try it. I should have realized from the photo there would be scraps of dough swimming in butter. Also too much cinnamon! By a cunning use of spatulas and extra flour i was able to scrape the dough off the parchment paper and into a "roll" that because the dough had no elasticity spread out into a grub-like shape. The butter in the filling never set up so I wound up rolling the grub into a Bundt pan to make a ring cake. Which might have worked except for all the butter. The dough cooked to pieces and the soup that came out couldn't even be called monkey bread. If I could give this recipe fewer stars I would.
This recipe is way off from what we used to do but we lost it until recently so we tried this one. Are you serious? 5 tablespoons of cinnamon? 2 1/2 cups of sugar too? It won’t fit in the dough. Do not follow this recipe! A half a cup of sugar and 1.5 teaspoons of cinnamon is more like it.
I did make a few changes in the amounts of filling and topping. I used less of each.
I generally scroll down to check out what other people thought of the recipe. I forgot. I wish I hadn’t. As others have said, if you follow the recipe as written, the dough doesn’t form well, doesn’t form a good texture even after being kneaded, and falls apart as you are trying to cut the roll into slices. Also, their is enough filling for two or three recipes, unless you like your filling to be a quarter inch thick and experiencing a sugar rush like no other.