Bisquick® Cinnamon Rolls

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars So much easier than yeast buns and just delish. I added a cup of raisins to the dry ingredients before adding milk. The family loved it. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars Way too much sugar in the filling!!

Rating: 2 stars I followed the instructions for the dough exactly, using a healthy amount of bisquick for kneading and rolling. I let the dough rest flattened out and it was very easy to roll. For the filling, there was no way I was using that much sugar! I just mixed about a cup and and a half with cinnamon and butter by eye based on the expectation I would be covering the rolled dough with 1/4 inch. When rolling, I saw nice air bubbles in the dough but it was elastic enough for no breakage when cutting. I cut the rolls into half inch slices and crowded them into a 9 inch springform pan. In the oven, the filling candied just fine and uniformly raised together. They took longer to bake than the instructions, but I did not note the time, maybe 25 minutes? The minute I took them out of the oven, they collapsed. They did not retain any structure—they are just drop biscuits pretending to be a roll. Disappointing.

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: 3 stars Way too much sugar and filling. I would cut the filling in half. If you love a sugar rush this one is for you. Tastes very good.

Rating: 1 stars No amount of kneeding made the dough workable. It stayed soft and inelastic no matter what i did. I finally spread it on parchment paper--no need for a rolling pin it was practically self leveling. The amount of butter in the filling gave me pause but those star reviews convinced me to try it. I should have realized from the photo there would be scraps of dough swimming in butter. Also too much cinnamon! By a cunning use of spatulas and extra flour i was able to scrape the dough off the parchment paper and into a "roll" that because the dough had no elasticity spread out into a grub-like shape. The butter in the filling never set up so I wound up rolling the grub into a Bundt pan to make a ring cake. Which might have worked except for all the butter. The dough cooked to pieces and the soup that came out couldn't even be called monkey bread. If I could give this recipe fewer stars I would.

Rating: 1 stars This recipe is way off from what we used to do but we lost it until recently so we tried this one. Are you serious? 5 tablespoons of cinnamon? 2 1/2 cups of sugar too? It won’t fit in the dough. Do not follow this recipe! A half a cup of sugar and 1.5 teaspoons of cinnamon is more like it.

Rating: 5 stars I did make a few changes in the amounts of filling and topping. I used less of each.