Bisquick® Pie Crust

Super easy Bisquick® pie crust.

Recipe by Linda

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie crust
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Mix baking mix and butter together in a small bowl. Add water, stirring vigorously, until a soft dough forms.

  • Press dough into a 9-inch pie plate using floured hands.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until light brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely; fill with desired filling.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute margarine for butter, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 8g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 229.9mg. Full Nutrition
