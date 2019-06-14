Bisquick® Pie Crust
Super easy Bisquick® pie crust.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can substitute margarine for butter, if desired.
Very easy.Read More
I used this recipe for a pot pie I was making. The taste of the dough was good but it was really hard to work with. This is not a dough to roll out. Maybe my kitchen was too warm but when I tried to roll it out all it did was smear. I tried putting in the fridge for a bit but that didn't help either. I pressed the dough into the dish using my fingers and for the top layer of my pot pie I just crumbled the dough on top. Also I think 450 is too high. I used a glass dish and the dough almost burned but only in the center. The taste was pretty good though and the dish turned out fine.Read More
Very easy.
I WAS ‘IN A PINCH’ BECAUSE I DIDN’T HAVE A SECOND REFRIGERATOR PIE CRUST HANDY SO I LOOKED THIS UP AND IT CAME OUT FANTASTIC! IT SAVE THE DAY FOR ME! VERY EASY AND I HATE MAKING PIE CRUST FROM SCRATCH, BUT THIS WAS FAST AND NO FUSS RECIPE. I JUST DON’T BELIEVE IT WOULD WORK FOR A TOP CRUST WITHOUT HAVING TO ROLL IT OUT ON A FLOURED SURFACE
Very good made a top for my beef carrots and potato left overs beef pot pieces
Yes,I added walnuts ,almonds ,cranberries and granola .My husband loved it especially the hearts I made on top and was impressed. I added this recipe to my daughter’s recipe book Journal I’m making her.
Looks great! Very easy. Haven’t tasted it yet though!!
I quadrupled the recipe for two, two crust pies. Easy and not stressful or frustrating. If I can make this, anyone can!
perfect! simple! a go to recipe when you need a pre-made pie crust, Thanks!!
I am making Sweet potato pie from scratch .
Pretty good!
Perfect when in a hurry for a shepherds pie crust!
Easy to make and looks good. Made it for an apple pie. TIPS: USE A FORK TO GET THE LUMPS OUT OF THE BISQUICK (baking mix) BEFORE MIXING WITH THE BUTTER. I used a fork for the entire process.
