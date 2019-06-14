Bisquick® Pie Crust

I used this recipe for a pot pie I was making. The taste of the dough was good but it was really hard to work with. This is not a dough to roll out. Maybe my kitchen was too warm but when I tried to roll it out all it did was smear. I tried putting in the fridge for a bit but that didn't help either. I pressed the dough into the dish using my fingers and for the top layer of my pot pie I just crumbled the dough on top. Also I think 450 is too high. I used a glass dish and the dough almost burned but only in the center. The taste was pretty good though and the dish turned out fine.

