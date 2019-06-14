Keto Spinach-Artichoke Chicken

Spinach artichoke dip meets baked chicken! These juicy chicken breasts are smothered with a cheesy spinach and artichoke topping. It's the ultimate comfort food for those following a keto or low-carb lifestyle, and will be loved by everyone in the family regardless of diet! Serve with a side of roasted broccoli or asparagus, or on top of cauliflower rice.
This is an excellent recipe! Company worthy! Used chicken thighs (personal preference) did not pound them. Browned thighs in olive oil in cast iron skillet, added the artichoke mix and baked for 18 minutes. Perfect!
Thank you for this recipe! It was delicious and my family looooved it! I was in a rush so I only used the frying pan to cook the chicken first, add the cream sauce and finish off with parm cheese, it was amazing!!
I made this recipe, however I accidentally added too much garlic power?? (just add salt pepper and a little more mayonnaise)HOWEVER it turned out perfect for my sister, mother, and my dad thats on keto diet. Thank you so much for this recipe as my family loved it!!!
Delicious! Even more surprised the entire family loved it. I did use a giant bunch of fresh spinach in place of the frozen. Browned the chicken then Sautéd the spinach in same pan (after chicken was removed). So good!!
This stuff is the bomb, especially for those doing the Keto diet! Followed the recipe other than using a little more chicken than called for and then upping the cheese a little also. SO good! Oh, and I sprinkled paprika on top before baking. Thank you. Will definitely make again.
Loved it! I made this tonight and it turned out delicious. I cut the chicken breast in half instead of pounding flat and I was too lazy to brown it. Otherwise, I followed the recipe and it was perfect.
This turned out really well. We cooked up the chicken as instructed, with the exception of using a frozen chard combo out of our garden from a few months back. I served it on a bed of cauliflower rice with salad. This recipe was easy overall and my wife, who is the real chef in the family, loved it. I will be making this again for sure.
It is easy and delicious, even without the cream cheese. (my husband doesn’t like it except in a cheesecake!). I added a small amount of heavy cream to keep it moist. We loved it, and it is in my “do it again” file!
I made the recipe using double the cream cheese and used sour cream instead of mayo. It was spectacular! I should have taken a picture. I can't believe this is healthy for you because it's so decadent. Very easy to make.
I was looking for a recipe to use a jar of artichoke hearts I had in my pantry and came across this one. It was very good! I made exactly as is (except I had fresh spinach to use) and did not change a single thing. I browned my chicken in my cast-iron skillet and then kept them in the skillet to bake in the oven. I like to use as few dishes as possible!
