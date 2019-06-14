Keto Spinach-Artichoke Chicken

Spinach artichoke dip meets baked chicken! These juicy chicken breasts are smothered with a cheesy spinach and artichoke topping. It's the ultimate comfort food for those following a keto or low-carb lifestyle, and will be loved by everyone in the family regardless of diet! Serve with a side of roasted broccoli or asparagus, or on top of cauliflower rice.

Recipe by France C

Credit: France C
Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Microwave spinach in a medium bowl until warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes. Let cool slightly and squeeze to remove excess moisture.

  • Return spinach to the bowl. Mix in cream cheese, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, garlic powder, and salt. Set aside.

  • Pound chicken breasts to an even thickness, no more than 1-inch-thick. Season with salt and pepper on both sides.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown chicken breasts in the hot oil, 2 to 3 minutes, working in batches if necessary. Place chicken breasts in a large baking dish. Spread spinach-artichoke mixture on top of each breast.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 20 to 22 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Top breasts with the mozzarella cheese and continue baking until cheese has melted, 1 to 2 more minutes.

Cook's Note:

I normally use chicken breasts that are about 8 to 10 ounces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 56g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 33.3g; cholesterol 178.9mg; sodium 952.4mg. Full Nutrition
