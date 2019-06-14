Chocolate Banana Sorbet

Rating: 4.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this quick, easy, and delicious sorbet. Best of all, you can make it with only 4 ingredients and it's ready to eat immediately or place in your freezer for later.

By Yoly

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions

  • Combine bananas, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and instant coffee in a powerful blender such as a Vitamix®. Using the tamper, blend until all ingredients are incorporated. Serve immediately or freeze in a freezer-safe container for 3 hours for a firmer texture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 1.5g; sodium 3.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Reviews:
sarah68124
Rating: 4 stars
06/30/2019
I tried this & thought it was smashing!! I threw in a couple tsp. of peanut butter & loved it. I skipped the powder sugar & vanilla.A side note, I've had better luck in my food processor rather then my Vita mix.
Helpful
(2)
Rider
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2019
Easy and we loved it.
Helpful
(1)
Kim Miller
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2019
I used Splenda instead of powdered sugar. It was delicious! T
Helpful
(1)
Lynne
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2019
This was SO DELICIOUS!! I didn t use the coffee. It was fast and easy and my husband loved it. You would never guess that it is dairy free.
Helpful
(1)
lynn
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2021
I just mashed and blended all except coffee very well. Froze it on a shallow dish and used an ice cream scoop. Hubby loved it. Super easy.
