Chocolate Banana Sorbet
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 189.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 3g 6 %
carbohydrates: 47.5g 15 %
dietary fiber: 6.2g 25 %
sugars: 26.8g
fat: 1.5g 2 %
saturated fat: 0.7g 4 %
vitamin a iu: 100.7IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 1.9mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 37 %
vitamin c: 13.7mg 23 %
folate: 33.8mcg 8 %
calcium: 16.4mg 2 %
iron: 1.5mg 9 %
magnesium: 77.7mg 28 %
potassium: 755.2mg 21 %
sodium: 3.2mg
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 13.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
