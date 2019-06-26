Blender Crepes

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick and easy blender crepes with very little mess to clean up. A great weekend breakfast!

By BJSERINK

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 7 1/2-inch crepes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add flour, milk, eggs, and salt to a blender. Mix blender contents using a spatula so that the flour is moistened and not sticking to the edges.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter over medium heat in a crepe pan or frying pan.

  • Blend flour mixture on low and pour in melted butter, returning the frying pan to the stovetop. Increase blender speed to high to beat out any lumps, 2 to 3 seconds.

  • Lift the hot pan from the burner and pour in some batter quickly while tilting the pan in a circular motion until the bottom of the pan is covered. Transfer any excess batter back into the blender. Remove any batter from the lip of the pan using a spatula before placing it back onto the stove. Rinse off any partly-cooked lump on the spatula before using it again.

  • Cook crepe over medium heat, checking frequently until the bottom is very light brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip crepe over carefully and cook until golden, about 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Transfer crepe to a serving plate and repeat with remaining batter.

Cook's Note:

Don't worry if the first crepe doesn't turn out well - it rarely does. Do not re-butter the pan between crepes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 132.3mg; sodium 103.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
April Tracy
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2021
Easy & delicious. I made them exactly as directed. I think this is the same recipe my friend uses but she just eyeballs everything in the blender, no measuring, so I can't replicate it. Thank you for sharing. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022