Cauliflower Kale Frittata

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A satisfying cauliflower kale frittata with few ingredients that takes little time to make! A savory breakfast that's gluten-free and low calorie.

By Megan Olson

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
1 frittata
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add cauliflower to the hot skillet with water; cover and cook until cauliflower softens, about 8 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • While cauliflower is cooking, mix egg whites, whole eggs, milk, salt, and pepper together using an electric hand mixer in a bowl until fluffy, about 3 minutes.

  • Stir kale, thyme, and garlic powder into the skillet mixture to combine. Cook until kale has wilted, 3 to 4 minutes; transfer vegetable mixture to the egg mixture and stir to combine.

  • Spray the hot skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Pour in egg-vegetable mixture and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Cover and cook until edges are set, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler to high.

  • Uncover the skillet and broil in the preheated oven until the top of the frittata is set and cooked, about 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 188mg; sodium 363.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Susan Warshell
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2019
Disclaimer: I made 2 substitutions - 1) used baby spinach because I had it and it was mid morning on a Sunday and I hadn t eaten and didn t want to run out 2) Eggbeaters instead of the 2 whole eggs because of my high cholesterol. It is delicious! I used to make a pie with spinach and cheese and bisquick that was great but lots of carbs. This took the carbs out but the cauliflower gave it body and substance. It is a great base recipe to experiment with - add extra veggies add cheese etc. Will make again very soon! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Irene
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2019
I didn t make any changes. I would have preferred more yolk and less egg white but made as the recipe called for it was delicious. Would make again. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022