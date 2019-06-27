Cauliflower Kale Frittata
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 153.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 19.6g 39 %
carbohydrates: 6.1g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 2.8g
fat: 5.9g 9 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 10 %
cholesterol: 188mg 63 %
vitamin a iu: 2464.5IU 49 %
niacin equivalents: 4.4mg 34 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 15 %
vitamin c: 40.5mg 67 %
folate: 61.6mcg 15 %
calcium: 98mg 10 %
iron: 1.9mg 11 %
magnesium: 32.1mg 12 %
potassium: 465.6mg 13 %
sodium: 363.3mg 15 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 52.9
