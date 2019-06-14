Cajun Shrimp Crepes

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These crepes are stuffed with a filling of shrimp and vegetables and completed with a creamy white wine sauce. Crepes are easy to make, but if you are pressed for time you can buy them premade.

By thedailygourmet

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crepe Batter:
Filling:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Combine milk, flour, and eggs in a blender. Blend on high speed until well mixed, about 1 minute. Let batter rest for 30 minutes.

  • Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Lift pan and pour about 3 tablespoons batter into the center; tilt skillet so batter evenly coats bottom. Cook until top appears dry, 45 to 60 seconds. Flip and cook 15 to 20 seconds more. Remove crepe and stack onto a plate. Repeat with remaining batter; you will have leftover crepes for another use.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter for filling in a skillet over medium heat. Add bell peppers and onion; stir-fry until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant. Add remaining butter, shrimp, and Cajun seasoning.

  • Mix cream, flour, and Cajun seasoning together; slowly pour into the shrimp mixture. Cook and stir until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Pour in white wine and cook until heated through and thickened as desired, 2 to 5 minutes more.

  • Spoon some of the shrimp filling into the middle of each crepe and roll crepe around filling, or fold in halves or quarters.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of crepes ingredients. The actual amount of crepes consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
499 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 28.9g; cholesterol 388.2mg; sodium 884.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

T Donahue
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2019
This was fantastic. The whole family loved this recipe and asked that I add it to the rotation. The only modification I made to reduce the Cajun seasoning in the filling from a tablespoon to a half tablespoon because the wife doesn t like to much spice. It still had a little bite. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022