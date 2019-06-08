Chicken with Turmeric and Paprika over Rice

Turmeric and paprika chicken with rice.

By Melissa

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rub turmeric, paprika, and lemon-pepper seasoning over chicken. Place chicken in a skillet over medium heat and cover with water. Add bell pepper, onion, and cilantro. Cook until chicken juices run clear and bell peppers are soft, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring water and rice to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender and water has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Season chicken mixture with salt and serve over rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 58.3mg; sodium 153.2mg. Full Nutrition
