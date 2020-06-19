Balsamic Rhubarb Compote
What better way to use up that overabundance of rhubarb in your yard! This compote is equally as delicious on yogurt, ice cream, pancakes, or oats. I also like to serve it with grilled pork tenderloin. For savory dishes, I use a bit less sugar when making the compote. Try and find stalks that are smaller in size as they are less tough. Use a flavored balsamic vinegar for a nice flavor twist!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 19.5mg. Full Nutrition