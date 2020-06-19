Balsamic Rhubarb Compote

What better way to use up that overabundance of rhubarb in your yard! This compote is equally as delicious on yogurt, ice cream, pancakes, or oats. I also like to serve it with grilled pork tenderloin. For savory dishes, I use a bit less sugar when making the compote. Try and find stalks that are smaller in size as they are less tough. Use a flavored balsamic vinegar for a nice flavor twist!

By France C

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chopped rhubarb in a medium-sized saucepan. Add sugar, balsamic vinegar, and salt; stir to coat rhubarb evenly. Let sit for 10 minutes until rhubarb has released its juices.

  • Bring rhubarb mixture to a light boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until rhubarb is soft and mixture has thickened, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Mixture will further thicken upon cooling. Place in a jar or storage container and refrigerate for up to a week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 19.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

