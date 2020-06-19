Rhubarb Curd

Don't know what to do with all that extra rhubarb in your garden? Make this tangy curd that's delicious on scones, toast, or in a yogurt parfait. Use thinner rhubarb stalks as they tend to be more tender and less stringy.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chopped rhubarb in a medium-sized saucepan. Add sugar, water, lemon juice, and salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat, reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until rhubarb is soft, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour rhubarb mixture into a mini food processor or blender; blend until smooth, 10 to 20 seconds. Reserve 1/3 cup and return remaining rhubarb mixture to saucepan over low heat.

  • Whisk egg yolks together in a small bowl. Slowly add reserved rhubarb mixture, whisking constantly. Slowly whisk egg-rhubarb mixture back into the saucepan and continue whisking for 5 minutes, or until mixture is thickened and the curd coats the back of a metal spoon. Whisk in butter until melted and fully incorporated.

  • Pour into a sterile jar and cool. Curd keeps in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Tips

Cook's Note:

2 cups of chopped rhubarb is about 4 medium stalks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
42 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 42.2mg; sodium 30.6mg. Full Nutrition
