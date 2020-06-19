Rhubarb Curd

Don't know what to do with all that extra rhubarb in your garden? Make this tangy curd that's delicious on scones, toast, or in a yogurt parfait. Use thinner rhubarb stalks as they tend to be more tender and less stringy.
HOLY COW!!! It's March and I still have a freezer full of rhubarb from last season, so I started looking for ideas. Tried this one because it gave me an opportunity to demonstrated Pampered Chef's Deluxe Cooking Blender. Dumped in all the ingredients and pushed "Sauce." In no time at all I had the most AMAZING curd! Seriously - I was afraid I'd eat it all before my husband got home! He loves it too - ate it with a spoon, then added some to yogurt. He now wants me to make a cake to serve it with. I'll be making more with the rest of my rhubarb. This recipe is a gem! Thank you!
HOLY COW!!! It's March and I still have a freezer full of rhubarb from last season, so I started looking for ideas. Tried this one because it gave me an opportunity to demonstrated Pampered Chef's Deluxe Cooking Blender. Dumped in all the ingredients and pushed "Sauce." In no time at all I had the most AMAZING curd! Seriously - I was afraid I'd eat it all before my husband got home! He loves it too - ate it with a spoon, then added some to yogurt. He now wants me to make a cake to serve it with. I'll be making more with the rest of my rhubarb. This recipe is a gem! Thank you!
This is amazing. My whole family keeps falling in, spoon first. We have been putting it on yogurt and granola, but I bet it'd be good as a cupcake filling or as a sauce on fresh fruit, or any number of things. Or, just by itself in a bowl, for that matter. I wasn't sure how I was going to get all my rhubarb eaten; now I wish there was more. Good thing spring is coming, so our plant will start producing again!
This is delicious! It was hard to stop myself from eating it my the spoonful. Used an immersion blender and it was a piece of cake. Now, finally an easy way to make use of even the toughest pieces of rhubarb in the garden!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.