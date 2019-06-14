Quick and Easy Beef Chili
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 324.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 25.8g 52 %
carbohydrates: 31.8g 10 %
dietary fiber: 10.2g 41 %
sugars: 2.8g
fat: 10.5g 16 %
saturated fat: 3.8g 19 %
cholesterol: 53.8mg 18 %
vitamin a iu: 1627IU 33 %
niacin equivalents: 9.4mg 72 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 36 %
vitamin c: 15.5mg 26 %
folate: 34.7mcg 9 %
calcium: 98.5mg 10 %
iron: 5.4mg 30 %
magnesium: 50.8mg 18 %
potassium: 752.3mg 21 %
sodium: 701.2mg 28 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 30 %
calories from fat: 94.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved