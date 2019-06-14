Quick and Easy Beef Chili

This is a quick chili, great for the weeknight when it's cold. I serve this with shredded sharp Cheddar cheese and cornbread muffins.

By Beth

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute ground beef and sirloin steak with onion and garlic in the hot skillet until beef is no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Sprinkle flour, chili powder, cumin, paprika, and oregano over meat mixture and cook for 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, and beer; bring to a fast simmer.

  • Reduce heat to low and cook for 15 to 20 minutes. Add kidney beans and continue to simmer until beans are heated through, 5 to 7 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute 1/2 of a 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes for tomato sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 701.2mg. Full Nutrition
